Brooks joins 300 club

Simon Brooks gets a kick in his 300th game in Adelaide at the weekend. PICTURE: Supplied

By Peter Argent

Six-time premiership player at the famous Adelaide Football League Club, the Goodwood Saints, Simon Brooks further etched himself into club history by becoming just the fourth player to reach the magical 300-game milestone.

In this Covid-reduced season, Brooks garnered the milestone in the final minor round game of the division 1 season on Saturday at Payneham Oval.

In a commanding 76-point win over Payneham Norwood Union, Brooks marked his landmark game with a couple of goals.

