Here they come

Silver City Tours drops off a busload of 20 Sydney tourists to White’s Mineral and Mining Museum on the museum’s first day of opening since the March lockdown. PICTURE: Annette Northey Silver City Tours drops off a busload of 20 Sydney tourists to White’s Mineral and Mining Museum on the museum’s first day of opening since the March lockdown. PICTURE: Annette Northey

By Annette Northey

It’s day one post lock-down for White’s Mineral and Mining Museum, and owner/operators Kevin and Betty White are already seeing tourists pour into the museum, proving that interest in the mining history of Broken Hill is not likely to wane any time soon.

Yesterday, Silver City Tours escorted a busload of 20 tourists into Whitey’s museum, the first tourists to visit the local attraction since Kevin (Bushy) and Betty White closed their doors on March 20.

Mr White said they could have opened earlier, but a scheduled medical procedure would have prevented him from being there to tell the stories about mining in Broken Hill, which is where he sees the value in the tours.

Please log in to read the whole article.