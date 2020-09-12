They’re biting in Menindee

By Craig Brealey

Better conditions have resulted in more native fish in the river and migratory birds on the lakes, says former Menindee wildlife tour guide Geoff Looney.

“People have been catching fish from Weir 32 right down to the Main Weir,” Mr Looney said.

“We had a couple of days of 30-plus degrees and the water is less muddy,” he said.

