Eateries flock to food guide

President of Broken Hill Small Business Association Dylan Stone is all smiles about their second Food Guide, published yesterday on the 'Broken Hill Food Court' Facebook page. PICTURE: Supplied

By Annette Northey

Broken Hill Small Business Association’s second Food Guide was published yesterday after a stronger than anticipated interest in the inaugural edition published in July.

President of Broken Hill Small Business Association Dylan Stone said potential customers can find all the information they need about eating and dining in Broken Hill all in one place.

“Customers are able to search the Broken Hill Food Court’s Facebook page, and locate their favourite participating eateries’ menu and contact details quickly and easily.

