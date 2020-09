Sturt Steps art in good hands

West Darling Arts’ new Project Officer Jo Crase will be using her immense experience as a gallery, museum and public art curator and project manager to shape and guide Sturt Steps Project Art. PICTURE: Supplied West Darling Arts’ new Project Officer Jo Crase will be using her immense experience as a gallery, museum and public art curator and project manager to shape and guide Sturt Steps Project Art. PICTURE: Supplied

By Annette Northey

West Darling Arts’ new Project Officer for the Sturt Steps Project, Jo Crase, comes to the job with a wealth of art-wordly experience and with it also a passion for telling the stories of the history of a place and its people.

Jo is an art curator and project manager who has worked in major institutions including galleries, museums, and also for local government, both in Melbourne and rural Victoria. These include the Museum of Victoria and Melbourne Arts Centre, where she worked in their Performing Arts Collection. She also worked for metropolitan Melbourne’s Brimbank City Council, curating their significant public art project.

She returned to Broken Hill two years ago with her husband and family where she says she has come on board at the very commencement of the Sturt Steps Project Art.

Please log in to read the whole article.