Parntu magic

Wilcannia teams Parntu and the Boomerangs join together after the match in a show of support for the river township's premiership bid. It's up to Parntu now to bring home the trophy. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt

An Ethan Harris (Whyman) master-class has propelled Parntu to its second-ever Musicians Club Outback Rugby League grand final after the Warriors overcame a gritty Wilcannia Boomerangs in last Saturday’s Senior Men’s preliminary final at Memorial Oval in Broken Hill.

Ethan, who was instrumental in Boomerangs’ 2018 premiership success, scored three tries in the Wilcannia derby to book Parntu a spot in the decider against minor premiers Menindee Yabbies.

Warriors skipper Victor Ward and fullback Lincon Kirby (one try, six goals) were also never far from the action as Parntu came from behind to eventually win 36-16 against Boomers.

