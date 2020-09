Little bit of Heel

Amanda Screetly hands out goodie bags ahead of the screening of ‘The Adventure of Priscilla Queen of the Desert’. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Amanda Screetly hands out goodie bags ahead of the screening of ‘The Adventure of Priscilla Queen of the Desert’. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Last weekend the Silver City should have lit up with the Broken Heel Festival, but thanks to COVID-19 the glitz and glamour was cancelled.

Instead of the usual proceedings, things were a little more low-key with some online content, and smaller celebrations of Priscilla Queen of the Desert taking place at the Palace Hotel.

It all kicked off on Friday night at the Palace Hotel with a sold out interactive screening of ‘The Adventure of Priscilla Queen of the Desert’, hosted by Amanda Screetly and Lady La La aka Esther La Rovere.

Please log in to read the whole article.