Garden Club folds

Silver City Garden Club Secretary Ann Hohnberg will continue tending to her beautiful garden, even without the beloved local garden club. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Silver City Garden Club Secretary Ann Hohnberg will continue tending to her beautiful garden, even without the beloved local garden club. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

The Silver City Garden Club has decided to fold after almost 35 years, due to a lack of members and no one volunteering for key positions.

Secretary of Silver City Garden Club Ann Hohnberg said things haven’t been good at the moment, especially with COVID-19 which has interrupted their fortnightly meetings.

The Garden Club has been in Broken Hill since 1985, 35 years of locals gathering to share all their best gardening tips and tricks.

Please log in to read the whole article.