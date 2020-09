Movement at the stadium

Steve Lihou has been re-appointed as President of the Broken Hill association for a second year. PICTURE: Supplied

With the end of the 2019/20 Broken Hill basketball season coming to a sudden and unexpected end back in March this year due to the COVID virus, there is the slightest bit of movement back at the RK Sanderson Stadium.

At the recent AGM, Steve Lihou was re-appointed to the role of President for the association, for a second season.

“The 2019/20 season was absolutely amazing for the Broken Hill basketball community but the way that it ended so suddenly due to COVID was really disappointing,” said Lihou.

