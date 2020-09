Hazardous waste dump proposal

The Blue Bush project would be situated about 45km south of the city, off the Wentworth road. PICTURE: Supplied The Blue Bush project would be situated about 45km south of the city, off the Wentworth road. PICTURE: Supplied

By Craig Brealey

A large waste repository south of the city would provide jobs for years to come and would not hold any radioactive or nuclear material, its proponent has told City Council.

The Managing Director of Tellus, Duncan van der Werwe, said about 280 workers, in direct and indirect employment, would be needed for its construction and about 150 when it opened.

“We believe there could be a lot more but prefer to understate and over-deliver,” Mr van der Werwe told the Barrier Truth yesterday.

