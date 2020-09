Right time for tourism

Carl Stanbridge and Leona Alexander from Wollongong, who should currently be on a European round trip, are quite happy to be ticking another Australian town off their bucket list. Their first port of call was the Visitor Information Centre on Thursday morning. PICTURE: Annette Northey Carl Stanbridge and Leona Alexander from Wollongong, who should currently be on a European round trip, are quite happy to be ticking another Australian town off their bucket list. Their first port of call was the Visitor Information Centre on Thursday morning. PICTURE: Annette Northey

By Annette Northey

Broken Hill is bracing for a massive influx of tourists, given several state borders remaining closed ahead of the NSW school holidays.

Council’s Senior Tourism Officer Patrick Kreitner said they were in a good position to be able to predict the potential influx.

“We’re in a good spot where we can see some of the key indicators of traffic going up or down,” he said.

Please log in to read the whole article.