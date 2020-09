Footy, fatherhood and the future

Footballer and father Mitchell Clisby has plenty to celebrate at the moment. PICTURE: Peter Argent Footballer and father Mitchell Clisby has plenty to celebrate at the moment. PICTURE: Peter Argent

By Peter Argent

Now 30, West Broken Hill export Mitch Clisby is part of a potent North Adelaide side charging towards a second flag in three years.

In a life changing event on August 23, the former North Adelaide skipper and his fiancee Sarah White had their first two children, twins Isla and Billie.

From a football perspective, currently Clisby is a part of a Roosters backline, which has been a key to them being one of the premiership favourites in the Covid-19 affected 2020 SANFL season.

Please log in to read the whole article.