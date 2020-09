ORL’s big day

Jake Whyman in action for the Parntu Warriors in last weekend’s Preliminary Final. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt Jake Whyman in action for the Parntu Warriors in last weekend’s Preliminary Final. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt

By Emily Ferguson

Today the Memorial Oval will play host to a battle of the region’s best in rugby league for the 2020 Musicians Club Outback Rugby League Grand Finals.

The juniors will kick start the day with the Under 14s beginning at 9.30, followed by the Under 8 and Under 10s at 10.30am, and lastly the Under 12s will play at 11.30.

The senior competitions begin with the women’s teams doing battle in the Monarch Blues League Tag Grand Final, with the Silver City Scorpions and Wilcannia going head to head from 1.15pm.

