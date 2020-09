Yabbies supreme

Yabbies coach Shane King is chaired from the ground on Saturday. PICTURE: Gemma Gers

Menindee's sizzling start propelled the Yabbies to a 40-18 Musicians Club Outback Rugby League Senior Men’s Grand Final success on Saturday in Broken Hill against a gallant Parntu Warriors.

Yabbies achieved the rare feat of going through a season undefeated after the seven-tries-to-three victory on a pristine Memorial Oval surface.

The field of play was perfect despite torrential rain and subsequent lightning that saw the Under 12s matches abandoned and both senior grand finals start late.

