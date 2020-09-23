Border restrictions ease

A welcome sign from South Australia. A welcome sign from South Australia.

By Emily Ferguson

After weeks of locals hoping for the South Australian Premier to open the SA border to Broken Hill, it was announced yesterday that the border would in fact open to all of NSW on Thursday.

SA Premier Steven Marshall announced yesterday that the SA border will open from midnight Thursday providing there are no community transmission cases in NSW on Tuesday, which the NSW Government will confirm this morning.

As of Thursday, September 24, travellers from NSW will no longer need to complete a 14 day quarantine when entering South Australia, although those travelling from NSW will still need to complete an online approval form.

