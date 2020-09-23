Tourist dollars slipping away

Broken Hill’s visitor information centre has not returned to normal operating hours. Broken Hill’s visitor information centre has not returned to normal operating hours.

By Annette Northey

The City is losing out on potential tourist dollars, according to some businesses, because the Visitor Information Centre (VIC) hours are not sufficient to capitalise on the cashed-up tourists currently pouring into the region.

Despite Council extending the VIC opening hours this week to 9am-12pm and 2pm-4pm (previously 9am-12pm only), Monday to Friday, some say this is still not enough to capture the full benefit of visitors who are wanting to spend money in the town.

Michael McIvor from the Broken Hill Tourist Park thinks the VIC staff have done a great job with attracting visitors to the city but is concerned about the centre not being open longer.

Please log in to read the whole article.