Floodwaters take life

A 64-year-old local man died while trying to swim from this four-wheel drive which was swept into a creek on Netley Station on Sunday morning. PICTURE: Barrier Police A 64-year-old local man died while trying to swim from this four-wheel drive which was swept into a creek on Netley Station on Sunday morning. PICTURE: Barrier Police

By Craig Brealey

A Broken Hill man died after his four-wheel drive was swept from a dirt road and into a creek by floodwater on Sunday.

A day earlier a family of four had a narrow escape when their vehicle suffered a similar fate.

The fatal accident occurred about 5am on Sunday when the 64-year-old man was driving his Mitsubishi Triton utility on Netley Road, about 90km south-west of the city, police said yesterday.

