Barrier Truth branching out

Barrier Truth staff (from left) Ruby Eckert, Samantha Ragenovich, Meghan Brimstone and Tarod Gray. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Barrier Truth staff (from left) Ruby Eckert, Samantha Ragenovich, Meghan Brimstone and Tarod Gray. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

A selection of Barrier Truth staff have created a new in-house venture which is being called “Barrier Truth Design”.

The project aims to expand on the services provided by the Barrier Truth newspaper for 112 years. It is another step into the digital age and a way to bring in more revenue.

The Barrier Truth’s advertising staff, Samantha Ragenovich, Meghan Brimstone and Ruby Eckert with composing staff Tarod Gray, Zade Thompson and Ryan Dart, and help from journalist Myles Burt, are the team behind the project.

