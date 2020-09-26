Dion’s off to Harvard

Former Broken Hill boy, Dion Draper, has won a scholarship to attend the Harvard Business School in the USA.

Mr Draper was born in the city and was a student at Burke Ward primary school and Broken Hill High School who went on to graduate with a degree in accountancy from Adelaide University.

He is now the chief financial officer and company secretary of the Sage automotive group in South Australia.

