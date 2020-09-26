RFDS a Traveller’s Choice

The Bruce Langford Visitors Centre at the Broken Hill RFDS Base. The Bruce Langford Visitors Centre at the Broken Hill RFDS Base.

By Emily Ferguson

The Broken Hill Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) Bruce Langford Visitors’ Centre has been ranked as the city’s most popular tourist attraction.

The worldwide TripAdvisor has put it at the top of its list of 31 things to do in Broken Hill according to its 2020 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Tourist Attractions.

The award was based on a full year of TripAdvisor reviews, before any changes caused by the pandemic.

