Mine jobs on blue horizon

Cobalt Blue’s Demonstration Plant Manager, Adam Randall, at the site in Kanandah road this week. PICTURE: Supplied Cobalt Blue’s Demonstration Plant Manager, Adam Randall, at the site in Kanandah road this week. PICTURE: Supplied

By Craig Brealey

A cobalt mine in the Thackaringa Hills district could last for 20 years and bring about 400 jobs to Broken Hill, says the company behind it.

The deposit is about 23 kilometres south of the city and its proponent, Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited, said the aim was to have all of its workforce live in the city.

Cobalt Holdings is an Australian green technology company and its flagship development is the Broken Hill Cobalt Project.

