A Dream time in the Hill

Alan and Jessie Roberts will say goodbye to Broken Hill next week after 31 years at the DayDream Motel. PICTURE: Annette Northey

By Annette Northey

After 31 years and a few attempts at retirement, the owners of the DayDream Motel, Alan and Jessie Roberts, have finally sold up and are moving on to the next chapter in their lives.

The motel was recently sold to a man who has motels in Clare and the Northern Territory, and who will lease it out. In the meantime the new owner’s son will take over tomorrow and Alan and Jessie will stay with him for a one-week transition period.

Alan, 83, and Jessie, 86, have got a lot of living to do and next week will move to the house they built in Victor Harbour, where they will celebrate their 60th Wedding Anniversary next year.

