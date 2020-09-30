Lakes reply disappoints

Terry Smith Terry Smith

By Craig Brealey

Darling River representatives have received a reply from the NSW Water Minister, two and a half months after they wrote to her, and it was not worth the wait, they said.

In July the Stakeholder Advisory Group for the Menindee Lakes Water Saving Project sought evidence from the Minister, Melinda Pavey, that flows in the river would be maintained.

If there was no water coming down, then there was no point to the lakes’ saving plan, said the chairman of the group, Terry Smith.

