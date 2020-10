Home time for home carer

Liz McRae worked her last day at Australian Unity last Friday after 34 years of service. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Liz McRae worked her last day at Australian Unity last Friday after 34 years of service. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Liz McRae has decided it was time to put her feet up after 34 years of working at Australian Unity.

Liz came to work at Australian Unity after her next door neighbour put her name in for the job.

“I was cleaning my neighbour’s house - she was friends with the boss at that time, Josie Shoobridge - and she said ‘Liz have you ever thought of joining home care?’ I said no and she said ‘I’ll put a word in for you’, brought me home an application and I started the next week.”

