Cumming commits to Giants

Isaac Cumming has signed with the GWS Giants until the end of 2022.

By Peter Argent

North Broken Hill footballer Isaac Cumming is the latest GWS Giant to put pen to paper on a contract extension, signing on September 30.

The 22-year-old has signed a two-year contract extension that will see him remain at the club until at least the end of 2022.

This Broken Hill product has come through the Giants Academy. So far he has played 10 games in the past three seasons and is one of a number of up and coming GWS players who is expected to take the next step in 2021.

