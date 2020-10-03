Better late than never

Ray Mitchell at home in Eyre Street with his World War II certificate and medallion from the Governor General. PICTURE: Craig Brealey Ray Mitchell at home in Eyre Street with his World War II certificate and medallion from the Governor General. PICTURE: Craig Brealey

By Craig Brealey

Ray Mitchell, one the eve of his 95th birthday, has been honoured by the Commonwealth for his service in World War II, but there is another ‘honour’ that Ray was hoping to receive.

For 51 years he was the secretary of the renowned Broken Hill St John Ambulance and promoted first aid training tirelessly in the pages of this newspaper.

“My brother-in-law said to me once ‘Do you own shares in the Truth? Every time I pick it up, you’re in it,’ Ray said yesterday.

Please log in to read the whole article.