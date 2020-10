Fire fails to stop Daydream

Daydream Mine owners Kevin and Beth White has already bought replacement helmets for tours after their equipment shed burnt down. PICTURE: Myles Burt Daydream Mine owners Kevin and Beth White has already bought replacement helmets for tours after their equipment shed burnt down. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

The Daydream Mine has bounced back after a shed fire wiped out their stock of helmets and lights.

Daydream Mine owner Beth White said just before tours began Monday morning, a fire broke out in their battery shed at 9.30am.

Ms White assumed the fire was caused after one of the batteries linked to their solar connection setup caught alight.

Please log in to read the whole article.