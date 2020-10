Tourists sleep in their cars

Paul Quinn from Sydney alongside the sports car he and his wife slept in on Sunday night in Broken Hill. PICTURE: Annette Northey Paul Quinn from Sydney alongside the sports car he and his wife slept in on Sunday night in Broken Hill. PICTURE: Annette Northey

By Annette Northey

As tourists continued to flock to the city over the long weekend, dozens without prior arrangements found themselves with no accommodation, as did Paul and Wendy Quinn, who slept in their car on Sunday night.

Mr and Mrs Quinn, who were traveling home to Sydney from Adelaide via Broken Hill, arrived in town on Sunday around 2pm, and went straight to the Visitor Information Centre to find it closed.

“That was a shock to find it closed,” Mrs Quinn said.

