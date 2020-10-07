MP welcomes road investment

Member for Parkes Mark Coulton at last year’s announcement of $12.5 million to seal 70 kilometres of Pooncarie Road in the Central Darling Shire, which will be complemented by new funding of $4.6 million to seal the road in the Wentworth Shire (photo taken March 2019). Member for Parkes Mark Coulton at last year’s announcement of $12.5 million to seal 70 kilometres of Pooncarie Road in the Central Darling Shire, which will be complemented by new funding of $4.6 million to seal the road in the Wentworth Shire (photo taken March 2019).

Member for Parkes Mark Coulton has welcomed a $4.6 million Federal Coalition Government investment to seal the section of Pooncarie Road in the Wentworth Shire, complementing work already underway to seal the road in the Far West of his electorate.

“Last year I announced that the Federal Government would invest $12.5 million to seal 70 kilometres of Pooncarie Road in the Central Darling Shire, so I’m absolutely thrilled that this additional investment will finish the job,” Mr Coulton said.

“Sealing the Pooncarie Road will better connect the Far West with the rest of the state, opening up endless tourism potential and offering enormous advantages for local agricultural industries.”

Please log in to read the whole article.