Wilcannia man to form first Indigenous party

By Annette Northey

Paakindji man Uncle Owen Whyman of Wilcannia is attempting to form the Indigenous Party of Australia and will hold a meet and greet in Wilcannia on Saturday for people to sign up.

Convenor Owen Whyman, who stood for the Barwon electorate as an Independent in last year’s NSW election, is now attempting to start his own party, the Indigenous Party of Australia, which, if formed, will be the first Indigenous political party in Australia.

The news comes as Indigenous businesswoman and activist Lidia Thorpe will be sworn into federal parliament as a Greens senator this week, replacing Senator Richard Di Natale.

