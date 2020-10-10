Rain brings hope

Yandama Creek at Winnathee Station was seen flowing after receiving a good drop from this week’s rainfall. PICTURE: Esther Hotchin Yandama Creek at Winnathee Station was seen flowing after receiving a good drop from this week’s rainfall. PICTURE: Esther Hotchin

By Myles Burt

Graziers are slowly beginning to restock sheep and cattle after recent rains have brought confidence back to the Far West.

Still hesitant to say whether the drought has been broken, Pastoralist Association of West Darling president, Matthew Jackson, said the recent downpours have left the countryside looking fantastic.

“I’m hesitant to say the drought has broken because we haven’t had proper widespread rain, back-to-back yet for a while,” Mr Jackson said.

