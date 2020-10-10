The Final Cut

We’ve seen the last of Patrick Reincke on the TV screen reporting the news; he worked his last day as Broken Hill’s TV video journalist yesterday. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson We’ve seen the last of Patrick Reincke on the TV screen reporting the news; he worked his last day as Broken Hill’s TV video journalist yesterday. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Patrick Reincke worked his last day as Broken Hill’s 7 Spencer Gulf News video journalist, after four years in front of the camera.

After starting his journalism career as the Barrier Daily Truth’s sports journalist for a year in 2015, he was approached by his predecessor Tom Johnson who suggested he apply for his position.

“I did my one year with the Barrier Daily Truth, that was my first ever full time position and I loved every minute of it. I became good friends with Tom who was the video journalist at the time, and when he finished up and moved to Tassie I think they asked him if he knew anyone locally who could fill his job, because local knowledge trumps experience as a video journalist sometimes,” said Patrick.

Please log in to read the whole article.