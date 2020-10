Border town rallies

(From left) President of the Progress Association Iris Williams, her son Ryan Esam, owner of the hotel, and daughter Sanchia Treloar. PICTURE: Annette Northey (From left) President of the Progress Association Iris Williams, her son Ryan Esam, owner of the hotel, and daughter Sanchia Treloar. PICTURE: Annette Northey

By Annette Northey

The community of Cockburn is rallying once again to stay viable, but a public meeting held at the Coburn Hotel on Sunday proved that it would take more than a drought and a global pandemic to bring it to its knees.

Three years ago this month, pub-owner Ryan Esam handed it over to the town’s Progress Association to use, and it has since served as hotel, post office and community hub. The now community-run hotel is a not-for-profit concern and is leased to the Progress Association for the cost of the building insurance only.

Since a few key members of the association are ageing, the town is now rallying for an injection of new blood to carry on the good fight and see that the town is viable into the future.

