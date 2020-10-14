A Grade cricket returns

A Grade captains (from left) Central’s Jarred Paull, North’s Tobias Hack and West’s Mackenzie Attard. (Absent: South’s Ben Franklyn) PICTURE: Emily Ferguson A Grade captains (from left) Central’s Jarred Paull, North’s Tobias Hack and West’s Mackenzie Attard. (Absent: South’s Ben Franklyn) PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

The Barrier District Cricket League’s A Grade competition begins on Saturday, with games taking place at the Alma Oval.

The first game at the Jubilee Oval was meant to be this weekend but the light towers at the oval are being repaired with the use of a crane over the next two weeks which affected the preparation of the wicket.

Therefore, the Jubilee Oval will be unavailable for the first two rounds of A Grade, those games scheduled at Jubilee Oval will be played after the T20s at the Alma Oval.

