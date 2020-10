Try keeping up with Joneses

Brian and Caroline Jones celebrate their 60th Wedding Anniversary tomorrow. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Brian and Caroline Jones celebrate their 60th Wedding Anniversary tomorrow. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Tomorrow marks the 60th wedding anniversary for Caroline and Brian Jones - six decades full of baking, family, travel and love.

They first met thanks to a work colleague and friend.

“One of my best friends introduced her to me because he used to work with her when she was 15 and so we met in Argent Street,” said Brian.

