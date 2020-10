Boosting care

The FWLHD Public Dental Service team and the latest dental students (from left) Courtney Squire (Dental Assistant), Dr Lyn Mayne, Parisa Hedayatmofidi, Jo Condon (Dental Assistant), Lily Horniblow, Derrick Kwantes and Zihni Kaleci. PICTURE: Supplied The FWLHD Public Dental Service team and the latest dental students (from left) Courtney Squire (Dental Assistant), Dr Lyn Mayne, Parisa Hedayatmofidi, Jo Condon (Dental Assistant), Lily Horniblow, Derrick Kwantes and Zihni Kaleci. PICTURE: Supplied

A new group of dental students are helping to boost care for local patients at the Far West LHD public dental service during a four-week placement at the public dental clinic located at the Community Health Centre.

During their placement they experience public dentistry and the treatments they can perform in a public setting, whilst assisting the BH Public Dental Service manage its waiting list by helping to provide additional clinics to the service currently provided.

The dental student program operates in collaboration with the UDRH and the RFDS, and the students work under the supervision of the RFDS Rural and Remote Dental Service Manager, and senior clinician, Dr Lyn Mayne.

