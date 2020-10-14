Volunteers recognised

Mayor Darriea Turley congratulates (left) Amelia Butler who received both the Far West's Senior Volunteer and Volunteer of the Year Awards, and (right) Dorothy Hanley, Coordinator of TeleCross came to receive the Far West's Volunteer Team of the Year of the Award for TeleCross. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Four local volunteers where recognised for their outstanding contribution to their community at the Far West Volunteer Awards.

The annual awards ceremony was held at the Broken Hill Community Health Centre by The Centre of Volunteering on Friday, in coordination with the 2020 NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards.

Around 100 special guests, volunteers and community leaders came together for the first ever virtual event to recognise and celebrate the region’s volunteers.

