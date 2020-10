Mountain bike club honours ‘Benny’

David “Benny” Goodman can be often found out at Snake Gully where he rides and creates new tracks for the Broken Hill Mountain Bike Club. PICTURE: Myles Burt David “Benny” Goodman can be often found out at Snake Gully where he rides and creates new tracks for the Broken Hill Mountain Bike Club. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

David ‘Benny’ Goodman has been named an inaugural Life Member of the Broken Hill Mountain Bike Club.

Mr Goodman has received the prestigious title due to his instrumental work with creating mountain bike tracks around Broken Hill, which have gained interest nationally and internationally, especially with cyclists using bike track apps such as Trailforks, Strava and Avenza Maps.

Through the lifetime membership, the Broken Hill Mountain Bike Club aim to recognised Mr Goodman’s passion for creating, maintaining and improving tracks. Mr Goodman who has been with the Broken Hill Mountain Bike Club since its inception over 20 years ago, said he was honoured to receive the title.

