Campbell leads the way

High school student Campbell Quintrell helps care for his 11-year-old sister. PICTURE: Craig Brealey

By Craig Brealey

Think of the word “carer” and what will probably come to mind is someone of middle age who looks after their elderly mother or father.

Campbell Quintrell, 16, is in Year 10 at Willyama High School and he works a job some nights after school. He also has another job, and that is helping look after his 11-year-old sister.

“In 2017 my sister Myleigh had an hour-long seizure and it didn’t stop,” Campbell said. “It could have been going longer because she was having the seizure when we found her.

