Clisby grand final bound

Mitch Clisby ponders a grand final berth this weekend. PICTURE: Peter Argent Mitch Clisby ponders a grand final berth this weekend. PICTURE: Peter Argent

By Peter Argent

North Broken Hill export Mitchell Clisby and the North Adelaide Football Club gained direct entry to the SANFL Grand Final, this Sunday, after a strong win in modest conditions in the second semi-final against minor premiers, Woodville West Torrens on October 4.

Clibsy, looking for a second SANFL league flag in three years, sees many similarities to the group that enjoyed success over Norwood in 2018.

“Although we grabbed a week off this year, there are many similarities in the feel around the club at the moment,” Clisby told the BDT.

