100 years celebration

Golden Oldies members Noni Wilson and Margo White, BHHS P&C president Margaret Burrowes, BHHS principal Ross Mackay and Education Leadership director Peter Macbeth. PICTURE: Broken Hill High School Golden Oldies members Noni Wilson and Margo White, BHHS P&C president Margaret Burrowes, BHHS principal Ross Mackay and Education Leadership director Peter Macbeth. PICTURE: Broken Hill High School

Broken Hill High School celebrated 100 years with a centenary plaque unveiled yesterday.

Commissioned to be built in 1905, BHHS was officially opened on the 21st of October in 1920. The centenary assembly couldn’t be held on the exact same day due to Higher School Certificate (HSC) exams commencing this week.

Principal Ross Mackay was honoured to unveil the 100 year centenary plaque in front of A Block Tuesday morning.

Please log in to read the whole article.