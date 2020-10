Mitch’s grand final agony

Mitch Clisby (left) feels the pain of losing a grand final. PICTURE: Peter Argent Mitch Clisby (left) feels the pain of losing a grand final. PICTURE: Peter Argent

By Peter Argent

On Grand Final day there only two outcomes - for one team it is the euphoria of premiership triumph - for the other it is a myriad of questions, many “what if’s” and what went wrong.

After winning the 2018 SANFL Thomas Seymour Hill trophy as underdogs against Norwood going into this game North Adelaide we’re regarded as a 50/50 chance after defeating the Eagles on second semi-final day, two weeks earlier.

For Mitch Clisby and his 21 Roosters teammates, a nine-goal second quarter blitz-krieg by the Woodville West Torrens side consigned them to the role of the vanquished.

