Up in smoke

A house on the corner of Sulphide Street and Williams Lane destroyed by fire Saturday afternoon. PICTURE: Chris Rawlins A house on the corner of Sulphide Street and Williams Lane destroyed by fire Saturday afternoon. PICTURE: Chris Rawlins

By Annette Northey

A fire completed gutted an allegedly abandoned Sulphide Street house on Saturday afternoon and impacted a neighbouring house before being brought under control, preventing further damage.

Nobody was hurt in the blaze, which is believed to have started about 1.45pm, as neighbours had evacuated before fire crews arrived.

According to next door neighbour Christie Berg, the house on the corner of Sulphide Street and Williams Lane was vacant and she previously had cause to call police due to disturbances there.

