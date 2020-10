Islands in the stream

In Blende Street, looking west from the Chloride Street corner, even the footpaths were under water. PICTURE: Myles Burt In Blende Street, looking west from the Chloride Street corner, even the footpaths were under water. PICTURE: Myles Burt

Broken Hill and district was hit with a torrential downpour late yesterday when 10.2 millimetres of rain flooded the city’s streets.

Thunder and lightning heralded the onset of the rain which started to come down heavily around 2pm.

By 3.30pm, the water could be seen flowing strongly in places, and Blende Street came to resemble a lake.

