Liz loves this heritage city

Liz Vines is happy to be back as Heritage Advisor to City Council. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

City Council has regained the expertise of Liz Vines, who has resumed her role as Heritage Advisor.

Ms Vines said her work involved providing the community and the Council with advice about heritage buildings and heritage places.

“Home owners can contact me about aspects related to their houses and commercial building owners in Argent Street or Patton Street can get in touch with me about upgrading or new verandahs or new colour schemes,” she said.

