By Myles Burt

“28Eighty” will soon replace the old kiosk at the Broken Hill Airport with a new and improved cafe that will also give South residents a place to dine out.

Partners Craig Ferguson and Jodi Beattie decided to take up the airport vacancy because they’d had an ambition to open a cafe for a while now.

Mr Ferguson said City Council had played a big part because it was willing to conduct major refurbishments in the food preparation and service area.

