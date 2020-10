Storm repair finally underway

The Civic Centre’s hail-damaged roof being replaced this week. PICTURE: Chris Rawlins The Civic Centre’s hail-damaged roof being replaced this week. PICTURE: Chris Rawlins

The Civic Centre has a new roof at last, after suffering damage in the massive hailstorm of 2016.

The insurance process has been a long one for City Council which had around 40 buildings and numerous fleet and heavy plant damaged in the freak storm.

A $3 million tender was awarded to Joss Facilities Management Pty Ltd in May to complete the works, with the project being overseen by Public Works Advisory.

