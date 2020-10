Basketball bounces back

Junior basketballers (back from left) Campbell Day, Eleanor Pitt, Sabree Girdler and Tait Girdler with (front) Lillah Day, Livia Morris and Jahayla Knott. PICTURE: Supplied Junior basketballers (back from left) Campbell Day, Eleanor Pitt, Sabree Girdler and Tait Girdler with (front) Lillah Day, Livia Morris and Jahayla Knott. PICTURE: Supplied

It has taken a lot of organisation and the development of a strict COVID-19 plan, but after eight months the RK Sanderson Stadium will open tonight for the beginning of the 2020/21 basketball season.

The Broken Hill Basketball Association has had to abide by the NSW Return to Play restrictions, so the season is starting with a limited junior competition comprising the U12, U14, U16 and U18 years age groups.

It is hoped that the competitions can be expanded in the New Year, pending restrictions.

