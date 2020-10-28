Village fundraiser a real sizzler

Shorty O'Neill Village manager Mignonne Symonds serves up snags to Dot Henderson and Lyn Hatswell.

By Myles Burt

Shorty O’Neill Village has raised $2,500 for local Breast Cancer Awareness by selling face masks and a hosting a barbecue fundraiser.

The barbecue made about $800 and other funds came from the sale of cakes, plants and a sausage sizzle. The village also raised around $1,400 from the sale of 219 masks.

The Shorty O’Neill Village Social Club donated as well to bring the total to $2,500 for local breast cancer initiatives.

