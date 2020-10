Cadets delight in new gear

Mayor Darriea Turley and the local Cadet Division with the array of professional new training equipment for Broken Hill St Johns Ambulance. PICTURE: Myles Burt Mayor Darriea Turley and the local Cadet Division with the array of professional new training equipment for Broken Hill St Johns Ambulance. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Broken Hill’s St Johns Ambulance Cadets were thrilled after $5,000 of new training equipment was unveiled.

A Community Assistance Grant from City Council meant St Johns could buy two new laptops, eight resuscitation mannequins with monitor capability, six Lifepak CR2 defibrillators and six resci babies for training.

Supt. Sandra Haring said the new equipment was needed not only to replace their old stock, but to ensure cadets have up to date training technology.

